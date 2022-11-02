Coach Nash prays Jerom Lastimosa, Vince Magbuhos injuries not serious

ADAMSON coach Nash Racela is hoping injuries suffered by top guys Jerom Lastimosa and Vince Magbuhos aren't serious.

The two went down during the Soaring Falcons' 91-70 defeat to University of the Philippines on Wednesday and left Mall of Asia Arena on wheelchairs.

Malick Diouf accidentally fell on Magbuhos' right knee that led to the latter exiting at the 3:33 mark of the third quarter.

Lastimosa, meanwhile, sprained his right foot when he stepped on JD Cagulangan's foot in his landing after a circus shot with 5:32 remaining in the game.

"They will undergo X-ray and MRI today sana. We'll see what needs to be done," Racela said.

The two are key to Adamson's attack this season. Lastimosa leads the team with averages of 17.0 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 4.5 assists while Magbuhos is averaging 7.9 points on 32-percent clip from deep, to go with 5.3 boards and 2.5 dimes.

Racela is staying optimistic despite the setback.

"Sabi ko lang naman sa kanila, if there's any game we could lose, it was the game today. As long as we take care of business, ok naman kami," he said after the Soaring Falcons dropped to a 3-5 record.

He also made it a point to put out a challenge for the rest of the Soaring Falcons all the more with University of Santo Tomas up next this Saturday.

"The other guys should be ready," said Racela.

