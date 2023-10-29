Grounded Falcon: Jerom Lastimosa complete ACL tear confirmed

JEROM Lastimosa faces a lengthy time away from basketball after it was confirmed his injury was a complete tear of the ACL in his left knee.

The Adamson University guard went down during the Falcons’ game against University of the Philippines last week when he collided with the Maroons’ Gerry Abadiano in UAAP Season 86 action.

The diagnosis was confirmed on Sunday during the live broadcast of the Falcons’ first game since the UP loss against FEU.

PHOTO: UAAP

"I received the medical report last night, confirming Jerom (Lastimosa) ay may full tear ng ACL. Nag-MRI siya on (October) 27. I just want to correct ‘yung marites nu’ng isang sports (outlet) na nag-report na there was a full tear," said Fr. Aldrin Suan, CM, Adamson's Office for Athletic Development head.

"Wala pa kaming confirmation nu’ng dumating ‘yung marites na news. We had the confirmation kagabi lang with the medical report ng MRI, just to correct. Hindi totoo ‘yung unang marites, ito ‘yung totoo," he added.

