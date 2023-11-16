In a stormy season, Adamson Falcons simply refuse to go away quietly

FROM a tough loss which prompted a loaded rant to facing elimination with one more defeat, the past few days have been quite a whirlwind for the Adamson Falcons.

But now, they find themselves one win over University of the East and an Ateneo loss away from forcing a playoff for the fourth seed for the second straight season — possibly against the Blue Eagles themselves.

Didat Hanapi, who took charge off the bench in a season-saving win over NU with a team-high 14 points, bared what kept the team going upon treading tricky circumstances amid the prelims' home stretch.

"Bumawi lang din talaga kami sa mga taong sumusuporta sa’min, sa mga walang sawang sumuporta sa’min. Hindi kami napapagod kasi kada training namin, sila iniisip namin," Hanapi said.

PHOTO: UAAP Season 86 Media Team

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

"Tiwala kami sa gusto ni Coach Nash (Racela), tiwala kami sa sistema niya, kaya kami nanalo ngayon.

"Lagi rin namang sinasabi ni Coach Nash na buhay pa kami. Siguro sa game versus UE (on Sunday), mas sisipagan pa namin para makapasok kami ng Final Four," he added.

Hanapi and the rest of the team also seeks to culminate nearly a year's worth of preparations with back-to-back Final Four appearances by the end of it all.

"Halos isang taon din kami nag-prepare para ngayong season. Iisipin na lang namin ‘yung mga pinaghirapan namin before the season na ngayon nga, lumalaban kami hanggang dulo," said Hanapi.

Hard work pays off, says Racela

Even in the absence of its star captain Jerom Lastimosa to a torn ACL, Racela reiterated how proud he was of his wards for pouring their hearts out amid all the challenges they had to overcome.

"Last time, I talked about how proud I am of the players and with our team because despite the odds and the challenges that’s in front of us the whole year actually, ito nga buhay pa rin.

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Watch Now

PHOTO: UAAP Season 86 Media Team

"So meaning, we are competing as a team and the players deserve credit. They’ve been doing their part kaya the last time I talked, ‘di naman emotional, but I was coming from the heart kasi ang gusto kong maging masaya dito, ‘yung mga bata," Racela said.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

"Natutuwa ako because now, ‘yung mga trabaho na pinapasok nila, they’re getting rewarded. And that’s something that we always tell them na as long as you do your part, put in the work, learn from your mistakes, then ma-rerewardan kayo.

"I think today the reward is buhay pa nga tayo, Didat. So that was the goal coming into this game. Ayaw nating mamatay ngayong araw because they know how important the game was today," he added.

Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph