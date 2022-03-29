Nash Racela focuses 'on the now' after ending personal win drought

NASH Racela can finally call himself a winner once more.

Adamson gifted its new coach his first victory at the helm with an 82-66 triumph over University of the East on Tuesday in the UAAP Season 84 men's basketball tournament at the MOA Arena.

The conquest comes as a big relief for Racela, who went on a dry spell for close to two years now since his last victory as a coach on Oct. 17, 2020 when Blackwater edged NLEX, 98-88, at the Angeles University Foundation Gym.

Little did he know then that it would lead to an infamous skid - a PBA-worst 19 straight losses that led to his sacking from the Bossing spot.

Even his start in San Marcelino turned out to be an inauspicious one as Adamson bowed to National University, 71-69, last Saturday.

But after 21 games, the personal slump is over for the decorated mentor.

Moving on

Still, Racela is choosing to move forward rather than look back on the past.

"The message we always send to our players is to focus on the now," he said. "We preach that, so whatever happened in the past, whatever's ahead of us, what we focus on is the now. Its nice that we're able to get that first win."

Racela is choosing to put whatever happened to him at Blackwater in the rear view mirror as he looks to a fresh start with the Soaring Falcons and develop these new crop of young players and turn them into elite talents for the future.

"The good thing about it is that slowly, the things that we emphasized on, medyo nako-correct na namin at gumaganda na ang takbo ng team," he said. "It's a process, as long as we take the right steps towards the right direction, we'll be good."

