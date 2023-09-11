ACL fears for Jerom Lastimosa after non-contact injury in practice

CHICAGO — Adamson University star guard Jerom Lastimosa sustained a non-contact injury while going through some individual shooting drills at the Falcons gym over the weekend.

The fear, multiple sources are telling SPIN.ph, is that the speedy point guard may have torn the ACL on his left leg.

Multiple attempts to call Adamson head coach Nash Racela for comment remained unanswered as of posting time.

Meanwhile, the university is expected to make an announcement soon, a source said.

Lastimosa was entering his fourth and final year of eligibility at Adamson when the mishap happened, putting his immediate future in doubt and jeopardizing the Falcons' upcoming campaign.

After a stellar, superstar turn in UAAP Season 86 where he guided Adamson to the semifinals, Lastimosa was getting offers from the Japan B League and the Korean Basketball League (KBL).

