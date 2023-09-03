After leaving Ateneo, Forthsky Padrigao to play for UST Tigers: sources

CHICAGO - Forthsky Padrigao is taking his talents to University of Santo Tomas, multiple sources told SPIN.ph late Saturday night.

The school is expected to make the transfer official in the coming days.

The 5-foot-11, 170-pound Padrigao, a member of Ateneo's champion team in the UAAP last season, announced his departure from Katipunan last July after he lost his eligibility for the coming campaign due to "academic reasons."

Following his departure, the shifty 21-year old point guard was pursued by several schools, including San Beda, whose coach, Yuri Escueta," confirmed that he was in talks with the player's family last month.

In the end, "it came down to U.P and UST," a person familiar with the negotiations revealed," adding that "UST had the better offer."

Just like that, after he spends the required one-year residency, Padrigao will be growling and prowling the Tigers' lair by Season 88 of the UAAP.

During his time at Katipunan, Padrigao stood tall as a Blue Eagle star, making two Finals appearances and winning one championship under coach Tab Baldwin.

Padrigao was MVP runner-up in Season 86 where he averaged 11 points, 4.7 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 2.4 steals per game.