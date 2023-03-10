FEU Baby Tamaraws end NU streak of finals appearances at nine

FAR EASTERN University-Diliman pulled off a wire-to-wire 71-65 win over National University Nazareth School and arrange a title duel with Adamson in the UAAP Season 85 high school boys basketball tournament at the Filoil EcoOil Centre on Friday.

The Baby Tamaraws ended the Bullpups' streak of nine consecutive finals appearances.

NUNS, which was trailing by as much as 17 in the third, cut the deficit to 65-70 on a Jedrick Solomon lay-up with 45 seconds remaining, but FEU-Diliman was able to hold on the lead until the end thanks to its defense.

"Congratulations sa mga boys na hindi bumigay sa game na ito," said coach Allan Albano after the Baby Tamaraws advanced to the title round for the second straight season.

FEU-Diliman posted its biggest lead of the game, 51-34, on a Kirby Mongcopa triple at the 3:38 mark of the third period.

"Suwerte sa amin kaagad nag-favor ang breaks. Nag-boost agad ang confidence nila," said Albano.

The Baby Tamaraws will face the Baby Falcons, who are making their first championship appearance since 2003, in a best-of-three series beginning with Game 1 at 2 p.m. on Tuesday at the San Juan arena.

Mongcopa had a double-double of 15 points and 16 rebounds to go along with five blocks while Jedric Daa also had 15 points to go with eight boards and three assists for FEU-Diliman.

In his final game for the Bullpups, Reinhard Jumamoy had a double-double of 19 points and 11 rebounds to go along with six steals and two assists.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

"Hats off to FEU," said first-year NUNS coach Kevin de Castro.

The scores:

FEU (71) - Daa 15, Mongcopa 15, Pasaol 11, Miranda 9, Felipe 9, Pre 6, Salangsang 2, Cabonilas 2, Pascual 2, Bautista 2.

NUNS (65) - Jumamoy 19, Timbang 16, Yusi 12, Colonia 11, Solomon 4, Perciano 2, Alfanta 1, Barraca 0, Tagotongan 0, Usop 0, Herrera 0.

Quarterscores: 20-11, 38-28, 56-42, 71-65