Adamson beats UST for first UAAP juniors finals appearance in 20 years

ADAMSON overcame University of Santo Tomas, 62-55, to secure its first Finals appearance in 20 years in the UAAP Season 85 high school boys basketball tournament Tuesday at the Filoil EcoOil Centre.

The top-ranked Baby Falcons flipped the switch in the third quarter, outscoring the Tiger Cubs, 16-9, to seize a 46-42 advantage. A triple by Peter Rosillo gave Adamson a double-digit lead at 62-52, with 1:46 remaining.

"Nakakatuwa lang. I'm happy for them," said coach Mike Fermin after the Baby Falcons reached the championship round for the first time since 2003. "Kasi sa mga preseason tournaments, yes nagpa-Finals kami but this is a different atmosphere."

Vince Reyes, whose back-to-back baskets capped the Baby Falcons' 6-0 run to shatter the game's last deadlock at 49-49, had 21 points, nine rebounds, three assists, and two steals while Justine Garcia added 14 points, seven assists, and three steals.

Mark Llemit had 14 points and nine rebounds, while JP Pangilinan added 14 points, including three triples for UST.



Charles Esteban missed the game as he was under the weather.

The Tiger Cubs placed fourth in their first Final Four appearance since 2018.

The scores:

AdU (62) - Reyes 21, Garcia 14, Edding 10, Rosillo 8, Bonzalida 5, Medina 3, Perez 1, Mepaña 0, Carillo 0, Abayon 0, Sajili 0.

UST (55) - Llemit 19, Pangilinan 14, Bucsit 8, Jumao-as 5, Manding 3, Ayon 2, Buenaflor 2, Zanoria 2.

Quarterscores: 18-11, 30-33, 46-42, 62-55