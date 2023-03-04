UP looks to give Monteverde expanded role as coach of men’s and boys’ teams

UNIVERSITY of the Philippines men’s basketball coach Goldwin Monteverde is being given the task to pull the Junior Fighting Maroons out of the UAAP cellar.

Monteverde, who led the Maroons to the UAAP men’s title in Season 84 and a runner-up finish the following season, is being tapped to replace UPIS coach Paolo Mendoza after the team notched only a win in 14 games in the UAAP Season 85 juniors basketball tournament.

UP Diliman Program Director for Basketball Bo Perasol endorsed Monteverde's appointment as UPIS head coach in a letter to UP President Angelo Jimenez on Saturday.

“To ensure [the] sustainability of the program, especially now that UP’s aspirations are high, is to have an integrated and well-coordinated basketball program from high school to college,” said Perasol.

“We want to recruit players from around the country that will excel not only in basketball but will also survive the rigors of UPIS academic demand. Those young players, with proper training program and exposure, will make sure our program in the UPMBT continues."

“We hope to replicate our experience in the seniors’ program and elevate the juniors’ program to become more competitive and hopefully to be back in the final four and aim for [the] championship.”

UP said Mendoza “supports the integration and the direction of UP’s basketball program in Diliman.” John Mark Garcia