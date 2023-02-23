Coach Pido brings in Rhayyan Amsali, James Una to start UST rebuilding

UNIVERSITY of Santo Tomas coach Pido Jarencio has started laying the groundwork for his rebuild in Espana after securing the commitments of Rhayyan Amsali and James Una.

"Malaking dagdag sila sa binubuo namin dito sa UST," said the outspoken mentor, who welcomed the two transferees on Thursday, together with team consultant Bonnie Tan and team manager Waiyip Chong.

Amsali, 22, returns from a religious sabbatical and joins the Growling Tigers after one season with San Beda.

The 6-foot-4 winger from Zamboanga is raring to prove himself in the collegiate level after a decorated high school career at NU-Nazareth School and San Beda.

He averaged 5.1 points and 3.3 rebounds in 15 minutes of play in his freshman year for the Red Lions back in NCAA Season 97.

"Alam natin 'yung laro ng bata. China-challenge namin siya na mailabas ulit yung pinakita niyang galing sa high school at makatulong dun sa rebuild na ginagawa namin dito," said Jarencio.

On the other hand, the 21-year-old Una is coming off a solid rookie year for San Sebastian in NCAA Season 98.

The 6-foot-5 big man from Caloocan posted 3.9 points and 3.6 rebounds as he established himself as one of the most hardworking young bruisers in the league.

"Napakasipag na bata ni James at yun ang inaasahan namin sa kanya, na madala niya yung tapang niya dito sa UST," Jarencio said.

Both Amsali and Una will serve one-year residencies before being allowed to play come UAAP Season 87, where they can play three more years for the Growling Tigers.