Tuffin's struggles continue as Wellington bows to Canterbury

WELLINGTON remained winless in the 2022 NZ NBL season, falling this time to the Canterbury Rams, 95-89, on Sunday at TSB Arena.

Ken Tuffin was held to just five points, three rebounds, two steals, and one assist as the defending champion Saints fell to 0-4.

Taane Samuel paced Wellington with 30 points and seven rebounds, Tom Vodanovich got a double-double of 16 points and 11 boards, and Jordan Ngatai had 16 points, five rebounds, and four assists.

Sunday Dech and Matur Maker conspired in stringing nine unanswered points, turning the game from a close 76-73 lead for the Rams to an 85-73 lead with 6:03 left to play.

It was the closest defeat of the season for the Saints which have yet to figure things out in this brand new campaign.

Wellington hopes to snap this skid next Sunday against the Manawatu Jets.

Max Darling led Canterbury (4-2) with 18 points as six other players scored in double figures.

