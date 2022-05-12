Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    PBA

    Legendary NBL coach to call shots for PBA guest team Bay Area Dragons

    by Gerry Ramos
    1 Hour ago
    undefined
    Brian Goorjian joins the Bay Area Dragons on a two-year deal.
    PHOTO: Brian Goorjian Instagram

    THE man billed as the as the most successful coach in Australia National Basketball League (NBL) will be showcasing his act in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup.

    Legendary coach Brian Goorjian recently agreed to a two-season deal with the Bay Area Dragons team set to see action as guest in the mid-season conference of Asia’s pioneering pro league.

    See Bay Area Dragons vow to field stacked team in PBA guest campaign

    The Dragons announced the signing of the 68-year-Goorjian on Thursday through the East Asia Super League (EASL) where the team will compete in October as one of the representatives of Greater China.

    Goorjian’s credentials include leading the Australian national team to its first ever Olympic medal after bagging the bronze in last year’s Tokyo Games.

    Considered as the most successful coach in Australian basketball history, Goorjian won six NBL championships and six Coach of the Year in a career spanning two decades.

