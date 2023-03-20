TNT suffers heartbreaking exit at 3x3 Thai Super League

TNT and Platinum Karaoke both fell by the wayside and failed to reach the semifinals of the 3x3 Thai Basketball Super League on Sunday at Nakhon Ratchasima.

The Tropang Giga lost a 20-19 heartbreaker to Shoot It Dragons of Thailand in the quarterfinals.

The telecommunication franchise was coming off a four-game sweep of Pool B in the group stage prior to suffering the loss.

Shoot It Dragons was a late quarterfinalist, having beaten SG Lion of Singapore, 21-12, to make it to the next round.

Platinum also made it to the quarterfinals at the last minute, beating Udon Wolves of Thailand, 18-16. But it failed to keep the momentum as it fell to 3x3 Paris of France in the Last Eight, 21-6.

3x3 Paris and Shoot It Dragons, however, lost their respective semifinals games.

Beijing China outlasted 3x3 Paris in overtime, 22-20, while Shanghai China drubbed Shoot It Dragons, 18-11.

Beijing turned back Shanghai, 21-18, to win the title in an all-China finals.

In the battle for third, 3x3 Paris won over Shoot It Dragons.