Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Mon, Mar 20
    Basketball

    TNT suffers heartbreaking exit at 3x3 Thai Super League

    by Gerry Ramos
    Just now
    TNT 3x3 Thailand

    TNT and Platinum Karaoke both fell by the wayside and failed to reach the semifinals of the 3x3 Thai Basketball Super League on Sunday at Nakhon Ratchasima.

    The Tropang Giga lost a 20-19 heartbreaker to Shoot It Dragons of Thailand in the quarterfinals.

    The telecommunication franchise was coming off a four-game sweep of Pool B in the group stage prior to suffering the loss.

    READ: Brondial visits pal Roider Cabrera

    Shoot It Dragons was a late quarterfinalist, having beaten SG Lion of Singapore, 21-12, to make it to the next round.

    Platinum also made it to the quarterfinals at the last minute, beating Udon Wolves of Thailand, 18-16. But it failed to keep the momentum as it fell to 3x3 Paris of France in the Last Eight, 21-6.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      3x3 Paris and Shoot It Dragons, however, lost their respective semifinals games.

      Beijing China outlasted 3x3 Paris in overtime, 22-20, while Shanghai China drubbed Shoot It Dragons, 18-11.

      Beijing turned back Shanghai, 21-18, to win the title in an all-China finals.

      In the battle for third, 3x3 Paris won over Shoot It Dragons.

      ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓
      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Watch Now
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again