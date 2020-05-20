TIP disbands varsity teams. Will other schools follow suit?

DEALING with the complications brought upon by the global COVID-19 pandemic, the Technological Institute of the Philippines (TIP) has decided to cease operations for all of its varsity teams.

Coach Potit de Vera confirmed the sad news to Spin.ph, saying the decision "was an inevitable circumstance waiting to happen."

"With no clear timetable as to when a vaccine will eradicate this COVID-19 pandemic and make it safe again to resume sports in our country, the TIP ownership has dissolved all of its varsity programs," de Vera said.

With the coronavirus pandemic not going away anytime soon, there are fears that a lot more schools may follow suit.

Just last week, a task force created by Letran recommended that the school's football and volleyball teams be disbanded to cut cost.

De Vera has been at the helm of the Engineers' basketball program since 2012, bringing the team to relevance in the NCRAA and later on, in the UCBL.

Phoenix forward Jorey Napoles is a proud product of TIP, together with Quezon City Capitals' Jeff Morillo, Perpetual's Ben Adamos, Lyceum's Nino Ibanez, and former UP Maroons Carlo Gomez and Joshua Saret.

TIP has been a fixture in the PBA D-League since 2018 and even made it to the semifinals in the 2019 Foundation Cup.

Its women's volleyball team has also seen action in the Premier Volleyball League (formerly known as Shakey's V-League) under the guidance of coach Boy Paril.

