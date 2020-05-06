Letran volleyball, football teams face disbandment amid drastic budget cuts

LETRAN'S Task Force on Athletics has proposed dropping several sports from its program, including seniors volleyball and football, as part of a Business Continuity and Recovery Plan during the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis.

According to a document furnished SPIN.ph, the task force identified sports that have been performing below expectations the past four years and now targeted to be disbanded ahead of the NCAA Season 96, curiously a season where Letran will serve as host.

These include the men's and women's divisions in volleyball and beach volleyball, seniors football, men's and women's swimming, track and field for the seniors and juniors division, and women's and juniors taekwondo.

Following the cancellation of the NCAA Season 95, student-athletes will likely be sent home from their dormitories for the third term.

Scholarships will also be limited to 372 student-athletes only for the first semester, with Letran evaluating the field for the second semester. Players in the Team B of the juniors basketball program will also no longer enjoy these benefits.

Meal allowances for student-athletes will be reduced to only 25-percent, with the use of its dormitories being given to those "economically disadvantaged student-athletes."

Letran is also anticipating events calendared for the next NCAA season to be scaled down.

If that happens, coaches for the next athletic year will receive only 50-percent of their current salaries, while team expenses will be extremely limited.

Here's the letter in full:

