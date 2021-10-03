Thirdy Ravena, San-En exact revenge on Shiga with OT win

FAVOR returned.

Thirdy Ravena got back at his older brother Kiefer as San-En NeoPhoenix pulled off their own come-from-behind 101-96 overtime win over the Shiga Lakestars in the 2021-22 B.League season Sunday at Ukaruchan Arena.

The visiting NeoPhoenix came roaring back from 18 points down and forced overtime with a furious rally in the fourth quarter led by the younger Ravena, before using a 7-0 buffer to seize a 94-87 lead with 2:57 remaining.

Import Ovie Soko and Kiefer Ravena kept Shiga in the game, but Thirdy slammed the door on the home team with a three-pointer from the deep left corner that made it a 97-89 advantage with 2:17 left.

That big basket capped Thirdy's 21-point eruption. The second-year guard also grabbed seven rebounds and dished out five assists for the NeoPhoenix's first victory of the season.

Elias Harris was also a beast down low for San-En with his 18 points, 10 boards, three steals, two assists, and two blocks, as Robert Carter got himself 17 points on 3-of-6 clip from deep, on top of his three rebounds and three dimes.

