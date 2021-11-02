Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Basketball

    LeBron Lopez still waiting for call as Team OTE stretches win run to 3

    by randolph b. leongson
    12 hours ago
    LeBron Lopez with Gilas Pilipinas
    LeBron Lopez with Gilas Pilipinas.
    PHOTO: fiba.basketball

    TEAM OTE sustained its win run, trampling on Liberty Heights, 86-70, on Tuesday (Manila time) at Combine Academy in Lincolnton, North Carolina.

    Still without Filipino prodigy Lebron Lopez, the Tim Fanning-coached squad stretched their winning streak to three games with Johned Walker spearheading the attack with 21 points, seven rebounds, and three assists.

    Kok Yat continues to impress

    Kok Yat, who has continued to impress NBA scouts with his run in the Prep Challenge, fired 19 points built around five three-pointers.

    Amen Thompson also did his damage with 16 points, while Matt Bewley got 13 in the conquest.

    Team OTE continues its run in the Prep Challenge on Wednesday (Manila time), playing the hosts Combine Academy Goats.

      Silas Demary Jr. paced Liberty Heights with 20 points, eith Elijah Jamison and Ryan Prather Jr. both scoring 15 in the defeat.

