Team OTE beats Calvary Christian in opener as Lebron Lopez sits

LEBRON Lopez sat out Team OTE's first game of the Overtime Elite as it handily beat Calvary Christian, 68-45, on Friday at the OTE Center of Excellence in Atlanta (Saturday, Manila time).

The Filipino guard wasn't deployed by coach Tim Fanning in the wire-to-wire win.

Team OTE got lots of contributions from its roster with Matt Bewley leading the charge with 16 points, 10 rebounds, two assists, and one block.

De'Vontes Cobbs also waxed hot from deep with his 3-of-6 shooting from downtown to finish with 15 points, three steals, two boards, and two assists, while Amen Thompson bullied his way down low with 11 points, three rebounds, two assists, two steals, and two blocks.

Francis "Lebron" Lopez is a DNP in Team OTE's opener.

Everything went Team OTE's way, erecting a 36-20 halftime lead that even swelled to 26 points midway through the third quarter.

Tyler Hendricks and Carl Cherenfant paced Calvary Christian with 13 points each in the defeat.

Lopez is hoping to play for Team OTE's game on Saturday against Dr. Phillips BC.

