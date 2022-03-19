Heading, Taichung tighten grip on 3rd ahead of Canaleta debut

THE Taichung Wagor Suns strengthened their hold of the third spot in the T1 League with a 112-85 victory over the Tainan TSG GhostHawks Saturday at CNU Shao-Tzung Gymnasium.

Jordan Heading chipped in 10 points on 2-of-7 shooting from deep, to go with three assists as Taichung rose to a 12-8 record.

Chen Ching-huan waxed hot with eight three-pointers for his game-high 32 points, while Sani Sakakini got a triple-double with his 22 points, 17 rebounds, 10 assists, and three steals.

The Suns are still awaiting the clearance of Nino Canaleta, who was signed earlier in the day.

Marcus Gilbert led Tainan with 15 points and six rebounds as the GhostHawks remained at the bottom of the standings at 3-15.

Meanwhile, Jason Brickman's Kaohsiung Aquas tightened their stranglehold of the top spot with a 111-84 rout of the Taoyuan Leopards at Kaohsiung Arena.

Mindaugas Kupsas paced Kaohsiung with 24 points, nine rebounds, and three steals, while Ferrakohn Hall had a double-double of 20 points and 11 boards to nab the Aquas' third straight win to remain at the driver's seat at 15-5.

John Gillen led Taoyuan with 16 points as Caelan Tiongson got eight points and six rebounds off the bench to fall to 4-14.

The Aquas will be back in action on Sunday against New Taipei CTBC DEA, Taoyuan will be back in action on Friday against Tainan, and Taichung returns to action on Saturday against New Taipei.

