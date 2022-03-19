Nino Canaleta signs with Taiwan ballclub Taichung Suns

NINO Canaleta won't be hanging up his sneakers for now as he heads to Taiwan.
The 40-year-old gunner has signed with the Taichung Wagor Suns as he will team up with Jordan Heading in the T1 League.
The team announced the news on Saturday as Canaleta heads overseas after 16 years in the PBA and last playing for Blackwater.
Nino Canaleta joins the list of Filipinos playing abroad.
