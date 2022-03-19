Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Sat, Mar 19
    Basketball

    Nino Canaleta signs with Taiwan ballclub Taichung Suns

    by randolph b. leongson
    Just now
    undefined
    The Suns, running third in the six-team T1 league, adds a veteran gunner in Nino Canaleta.
    PHOTO: Taichung Suns

    NINO Canaleta won't be hanging up his sneakers for now as he heads to Taiwan.

    The 40-year-old gunner has signed with the Taichung Wagor Suns as he will team up with Jordan Heading in the T1 League.

    The team announced the news on Saturday as Canaleta heads overseas after 16 years in the PBA and last playing for Blackwater.

    Nino Canaleta Nino Canaleta joins the list of Filipinos playing abroad.

    Continue reading below ↓

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      Continue reading below ↓
      Recommended Videos

      We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      The Suns, running third in the six-team T1 league, adds a veteran gunner in Nino Canaleta.
      PHOTO: Taichung Suns

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again