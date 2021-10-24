Taichung stands by signing of Jordan Heading amid SBP protest

TAICHUNG Suns defended its controversial signing of Jordan Heading after the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) flagged the Fil-Aussie guard's upcoming stint in the T1 League in Taiwan.

The team released a short statement on Sunday, saying that they "have complied with all the legal requirements and [the signing has been done] in compliance with the Fiba International Basketball General Transfer Regulations."

Heading himself is upbeat on this upcoming campaign, stating, "Super excited to be heading back to Taichung and really excited to get over with the boys and start working."

SBP cries foul

The SBP has cried foul over the Heading signing as the Terrafirma pick in the last PBA Rookie Draft currently has a live contract with the federation as a part of the Gilas Pilipinas pool.

He signed a two-year exclusive deal to remain with the national team shortly after the draft.

The SBP has since written to Fiba and the Chinese Taipei Basketball Association regarding the issue.

T1 League is set to tip off on Nov. 27, while Taichung is scheduled to play its first game on Dec. 11 against the Taiwan Beer Herobears.

If Heading indeed gets the green light to play for the Suns, he will be teaming up with former NBA standouts and PBA imports Alonzo Gee and Donte Greene.

