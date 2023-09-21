Taguig Generals, Luid Kapampangan clash for NBL President's Cup title

TAGUIG Generals and Luid Kapampangan begin their clash for the National Basketball League-Pilipinas (NBL) President’s Cup title on Friday at the Jun Duenas Gymnasium, Barangay Central Signal Village in Taguig City.

The Generals and Luid play Game One of the best-of-five titular showdown at 6:30 p.m.

Best-of-five

Taguig will look to win its second consecutive title, and third overall in the league, after they ruled the Chairman’s Cup last January with a victory at the expense of La Union. The Generals also won the title in the league’s second season against Pampanga Delta in 2019.

Taguig will try to win another title against a Pampanga-based team, this time against Luid Kapampangan, which joined the league just this conference.

Led by Mike Sampurna, Taguig went 7-1 to take the top spot in Group B at the end of the eliminations and swept Camsur Express in the best-of-three semifinals, including a 90-83 win in Pili, Camarines Sur on Sept. 13.

Luid, with Lhancer Khan showing the way, finished first in Group A with a 6-3 win-loss slate, and went the full route in the semifinals before ousting Tatak Gel Binan, 92-87, last Sunday.

The teams split their elimination round games against each other with Taguig winning on July 14 in overtime, 93-90, and Luid avenging the defeat with a 99-90 decision on Aug. 18.

The finals series will be aired live on free/digital TV Aliw Channel 23, NBL-Pilipinas Facebook and YouTube, and other livestream partners.

