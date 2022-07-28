Steve Nash Enriquez vows to make most of NU Bulldogs opportunity

STEVE Nash Enriquez is making the most of the opportunities given to him by coach Jeff Napa as he inherits the lead point guard role at National University.

"Happy naman ako kasi kahit since high school na back-up point guard ako, ready ako palagi so kahit first five ako o kung ano ibibigay ng coaches gagawin ko lang lahat ng makakaya ko sa tiwala na binigay ni coach sa akin," said the 5-foot-9 playmaker.

Enriquez's rise to a starter's role may be circumstantial, but Napa insisted the former Cebu teen sensation has worked hard for the minutes he's being given now.

"At least pinu-prove naman niya na he deserves the position na binibigay ko sa kanya," the outspoken mentor said.

But it's not limited to just Enriquez but for all of those who chose to stay in NU.

"Happy ako sa mga holdovers. At least hindi mga plastik. Gaya nitong nasa tabi ko, we become loyal to our school despite everything," emphasized Napa.

Continue reading below ↓

Enriquez showed just that in Wednesday's Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup opener for the Bulldogs where he anchored the team to a 78-64 win over Arellano thanks to his 11 points, five rebounds, and three assists.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

It's a significant uptick from his averages of 3.0 points, 0.9 rebounds, and 0.7 assists last UAAP Season 84 for NU - numbers which he expects to rise all the more following the sudden departures of Janjan Felicilda and Reyland Torres from Jhocson.

"We have to move forward and kung ano yung nasa amin, yun ang bibigyan ko ng mabigat na responsibilidad," Napa stressed. "We're a young team, we'll continue to learn, and hopefully, it will transform coming into the season."

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

Enriquez, of course, will be a big part in that growth as NU fasttracks the team's development ahead of the new UAAP season.

Continue reading below ↓

The kid is still a bit wild and raw, Napa admitted.

"Medyo wild pa kaya kailangan kontrolin," Napa said of Enriquez. "Bata pa kasi eh kaya medyo kailangang i-fasttrack yung growth niya talaga to become a leader. But despite sa pagiging bata niya, mabigat yung shino-shoulder niya na responsibility."

Enriquez assured that he's all-in with the Bulldogs, remarking, "100-percent loyal ako sa NU."

"Sobrang motivated ako ngayon kasi last season, young team naman kami eh. Yung Season 82, halos lahat ng kakampi ko hindi ganoon karami yung playing time tapos sobrang dali lang ng Season 84, so parang rookie pa rin ako ngayon," said the 19-year-old.

"Kaya kung ano man ang present challenges na hinaharap namin ngayon, step-by-step lang na we're getting better."

And that surely is music to Napa's ears.

"I'm really confident na kakayanin ng team sa pangunguna ni Nash yung mga obstacles na pagdadaanan namin," he said. "Pretty sure naman akong hindi ako iiwan nito."

Continue reading below ↓

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.