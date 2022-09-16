News you need to know: Baldwin breaks silence, Dioceldo on Troy, Obiena's GF

HERE are the top sports news from Thursday.

Tab Baldwin breaks silence

Eight months after his surprising departure from Gilas Pilipinas, Tab Baldwin finally spoke on the matter in a tell-all interview.

The American-Kiwi mentor admitted he indeed asked to beg off from coaching the national team in the February window of the Fiba World Cup qualifiers due to difficulty in forming a lineup owing to scheduling conflicts, on top of a family matter that forced him to go to the US in December to be with his ailing brother.

Baldwin also apologized for his “shortcomings” after seeing how things played out.

Check out the first of the two-part question-and-answer series.

Dioceldo Sy finally gets Troy Rosario

What does it take for Blackwater to give up a top rookie pick?

A veteran stretch forward that its team owner has long coveted

Blackwater boss Dioceldo Sy admitted he has long wanted Troy Rosario that the Bossing agreed to part ways with Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser to make the three-team trade with TNT and NLEX possible.

"We've been waiting for him for a long time. Ang tagal ng gusto ng team yan (Rosario). Time pa ni Ray Parks," said Sy.

Check out the full story here.

EJ Obiena girlfriend

Who’s the woman who makes Asia’s best pole vaulter heart skip a beat?

Back in the country for vacation, EJ Obiena unveiled Caroline Joyeux, his girlfriend for almost two years.

The 21-year-old Joyeux is a German native is also an athlete, with the triple jump as her pet event.

Get to know more about her here.

