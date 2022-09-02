News you need to know: Wright on Gilas, Eala on fans' clamor, Brownlee back

HERE are the top sports news from Thursday.

Matthew Wright on Gilas clause in Japan deal

Matthew Wright may be moving to a new country, but he’s not turning his back on his mom’s land.

The Filipino-Canadian gunner made sure that his new contract in the Japan B.League has a clause that will allow him to play for Gilas Pilipinas if and when he gets called up in the buildup for the Fiba World Cup next year.

"I will drop everything for the opportunity to play in the FIBA World Cup," said the 6-foot-4, 200-pound gunner, who is included in Tim Cone's wish list for the national team.

Wright opened up about his move from Phoenix in the PBA to Japan. Read it here.

Justin Brownlee back in PH

Barangay Ginebra’s resident import is back to prepare against an impressive new batch of reinforcements for the PBA Commissioner’s Cup.

Justin Brownlee arrived in the country last Monday and joined the Gin Kings’ practice a day later, personal aide Sheila Afable shared.

“Tuwang-tuwa siya na nandito ulit siya sa Pilipinas. At home na talaga siya dito sa atin,” said Afable, who never failed to cook Brownlee his favorite chicken adobo upon his arrival.

Noli Eala on Gilas fans’ clamor

Noli Eala the Gilas Pilipinas fan is separating himself from his new role as Philippine Sports Commission chairman.

Eala acknowledged the fans’ plea for him to step in and make changes amid the current situation in the national basketball team following a handful of disappointing losses under coach Chot Reyes.

But the new PSC chief pointed out that national sports associations like the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) are autonomous private organizations.

But even with the NSA’s autonomy, Eala said he expects the SBP to address the issues that the organization is facing at the moment, as an independent federation.

“I think as far as I’m concerned, I believe that the SBP will do what is necessary. I’ll leave it at that. The jurisdiction remains with them,” said the former PBA commissioner.

