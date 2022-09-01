COLUMN: Gilas clause in Japan B.League contract a must for Wright

CHICAGO - It was one of the "worst-kept secrets" in the PBA, one that had been marinating for quite some time before finally coming to fruition late last night when he confirmed the news to SPIN.ph.

"I did not hide anything from Phoenix. I told them a year ago, before my contract expired at the end of last month, that I had suitors from leagues in Canada, Taiwan, Korea and Japan."

And while the Super LPG Fuel Masters, hindered by salary cap restrictions, did everything in its powers to keep their longest-tenured star in the roster, Matthew Wright ultimately decided to leave for Japan even though he had drawn interest from several PBA teams including fan-favorite Ginebra.

"It was time to go. I was getting too comfortable. I need to challenge myself, which is exactly what I will find in Japan where the B.League is one of the best in the world and is on its way up."

Continue reading below ↓

Signed to a two-year contract with the second year a team option, Wright commands a fairly rich contract that comes with several perks that include a free apartment, a car at his disposal, and complimentary dining at restaurants that sponsor his team, among others.

Watch Now

Matthew, a well-traveled 31-year old who began his pro career as an import in France, will also be allowed to bring his family in Japan with him.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

But the decision to exit the Philippines left him tossing and turning for several sleepless nights.

"I am a Filipino and love the Philippines. I have family there, properties, lifelong friends and a farm that I will miss dearly. But I was raised by a strong Ilocano mother and a tough, resilient grandmother. The lessons they taught me growing up will allow me to move on," said Wright, his voice fading with sadness.

MATTHEW WILL LEAVE FROM TORONTO TO JAPAN NEXT WEEK.

But he may be back in the Philippines sooner than later.

Continue reading below ↓

When he negotiated his contract with the aid of a new foreign representation after reluctantly cutting ties with his local agent, Matthew made sure that a clause would be inserted to permit him to answer the call of duty from Gilas.

"I will drop everything for the opportunity to play in the FIBA World Cup," said the 6-foot-4, 200-pound gunner, who is included in Tim Cone's wish list for the national team.

But for now, it's all about the Land of the Rising Sun.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Wright is a tremendous loss for the PBA, a genuinely good guy who did not have diva tendencies despite his standing as Phoenix's resident superstar.

After he was taken via the special Gilas draft in 2016, Wright single-handedly dragged Phoenix, a team in constant search of talent, to the shores of respectability.

And while he painfully endured multiple losing conferences, he never once requested a trade. He stuck with it and ate all the hurt in the midst of several personnel upheaval at Phoenix.

Continue reading below ↓

WRIGHT WAS IMMENSELY LOYAL TO THE FRANCHISE. He was also a tireless worker. especially behind the scenes.

"Everyone who played with me will tell you, I was a mother trucker in practice," he said with a playful, joyful laugh.

But that's just what Matt is, a blue collar dude who is "super competitive" and brings his lunch bucket to work everyday.

Wherever his hoops journey will take him, Wright will never forget the memories and the friendships he forged at the PBA.

"I was blessed to have great teammates and coaches. Boss Dennis Uy was special. I will miss everybody in Phoenix."

Clearly, Phoenix can say the same about Matthew Wright.

Another star turns.

And the PBA exodus continues.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.