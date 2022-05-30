News you need to know: Abando in Gilas, San Beda coach choices, Magnolia deals

HERE are the top sports news from Sunday.

Sports news May 29

Rhenz Abando in Gilas pool

Gilas Pilipinas is going back to amateurs for the next few international tournaments in preparation for the 2023 Fiba World Cup.

Spin.ph learned Rhenz Abando is among the top college players who have been invited to train with the national team in the leadup for the third window of the 2023 Fiba World Cup Asian qualifiers and the 2022 Fiba Asia Cup in Indonesia, both slated in July.

Abando is the NCAA Season 97 MVP, who led Letran to a 12-0 season after posting 15.73 points, 6.36 rebounds, 1.73 assists, and 1.27 blocks in his first year for the Knights where he was also named as the Rookie of the Year and a part of the Mythical Team.

Gilas coach Chot Reyes is also tapping Lebron Lopez, Ateneo's SJ Belangel and Dave Ildefonso, University of the Philippines' Carl Tamayo and James Spencer, and even La Salle's Justine Baltazar who recently signed with Japan B.League club Hiroshima Dragonflies.

Continue reading below ↓

San Beda coach choices

Add Aldin Ayo and Yuri Escueta to the coaches being eyed to fill the San Beda coaching slot.

After Louie Alas was first mentioned, Ayo and Escueta’s names have surfaced as candidates for the Red Lions’ coaching position.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

There is no official word on the fate of current head coach Boyet Fernandez, who won a PBA championship with Sta. Lucia and four NCAA titles in two tours of duty with San Beda - the last in 2018.

However, it is almost certain that back-to-back losses in the NCAA, including the Red Lions missing out of the Finals for the first time in 17 years, will cost Fernandez his job in a school with such high standards in men's basketball.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Magnolia contract extensions

Magnolia is bringing in an intact lineup for the next PBA season after signing young backup players Loren Brill and RR de Leon to contract extensions.

Continue reading below ↓

The Hotshots hardly made a move in the offseason and instead, opted to re-sign Brill and De Leon, who both received one-year contract extensions.

The team has yet to reach a deal with first-round pick Keith Zaldivar, although the big man out of Adamson has been attending the Hotshots’ practices and tune-up games.

Only Alvin Capobres was let go by the Hotshots as the 27-year-old guard is set to see action with the Rizal Golden Coolers in the MPBL.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.