Magnolia keeps lineup intact with Brill, De Leon contract extensions

MAGNOLIA is one of the few teams that basically will have the same core of players returning for PBA Season 47.

The Hotshots hardly made a move in the off-season and instead, opted to re-sign two back-up players in Loren Brill and RR De Leon.

Brill and De Leon were both given one-year contract extensions.

Draft pick yet to sign

The team has yet to reach a deal with first-round pick Keith Zaldivar, although the big man out of Adamson has been attending the Hotshots’ practices and tune-up games.

Only Alvin Capobres was let go by the Hotshots as the 27-year-old guard is set to see action with the Rizal Golden Coolers in the MPBL.

Coach Chito Victolero feels optimistic about Magnolia’s campaign in the Philippine Cup as big man acquisition James Laput will be suiting up for the team, while hoping Rome Dela Rosa will be fit to play again.

Laput went under the knife during the Governors’ Cup to remove bone spurs on his ankle, while Dela Rosa was limited by a hamstring injury during the playoffs, which saw the Hotshots lose to the Meralco Bolts in their best-of-five semifinals series that went the full route.

Another player the Hotshots are expecting to play a bigger role next season is Adrian Wong, who will be playing his first full season with the franchise after being acquired midway through the last Governors' Cup.

The rest of the main players will be back for another tour of duty led by Calvin Abueva, Paul Lee, Ian Sangalang, Mark Barroca, Jio Jalalon, Rafi Reavis, Aris Dionisio, Jackson Corpuz, Russel Escoto, and Jerrick Ahanmisi.

The Hotshots reached the all-Filipino finals last year in the Bacolor bubble, but lost to TNT Tropang Giga in five games.

