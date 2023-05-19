News you need to know: Mac's second chance, Matt's move, MVP proven wrong

HERE are the top sports news from Thursday.

Sports news May 18

Mac Belo traded to RoS

Mac Belo gets a new lease on his career after Meralco traded him to Rain or Shine for Norbert Torres.

The 30-year-old Belo gets a chance to prove his worth again after rotting at the end of the Merlaco bench for the last two years after thriving in his first four seasons in the league with Blackwater.

RoS coach Yeng Guiao is thrilled to get the 6-foot-4 combo forward, who had his best season in in his third year in the league where he averaged 12.3 points, 5.9 boards, two assists, and one steal in 26.2 minutes, a year before getting traded to the Bolts.

"We know he has been plagued with injuries the past few years, but we also know that he was already injury-free [yet was still not played by Meralco] last season," Guiao said.

"But I still believe he has the potential to contribute to this team."

Matthew Wright signs multiyear B.League extension

Matthew Wright is staying in Japan for the next few years after signing a multiyear contract extension with the Kyoto Hannaryz.

The 32-year-old gunner confirmed the deal, but declined to give specifics, although his market value, according to B.League sources, ranges from $30,000 to $35,000 per month.

Wright averaged 13.4 points on 38-percetn shooting from deep, five assists, and 3.4 boards in his first season in Japan.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

MVP glad to be proven wrong by Gilas

Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas chairman emeritus Manny V. Pangilinan is glad Gilas Pilipinas proved him wrong after reclaiming the gold medal in the Southeast Asian Games with a vengeful win in the final against host Cambodia.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

The country’s basketball godfather earlier aired his frustration on Twitter, calling Gilas’ loss to a Cambodia side filled with naturalized players in the group stage a “disgraceful game.”

Gilas, though, bounced back and won the rest of their assignments in the Phnom Penh.

"In my congratulatory text to Chot [Reyes], I did include my statement to him that I was happy to eat the harsh words I tweeted earlier about Gilas' defeat to Cambodia in the earlier game," Pangilinan revealed to Cathy Yap-Yang in an interview with One News on Thursday.

"I'm very happy to be proven wrong. So he texted back, saying 'it's all part of the job' so that was a gracious reply to me," he added.