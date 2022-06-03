News you need to know: Gilas taps Vucinic, Caguioa retires, Kiefer conflict

HERE are the top sports news from Thursday.

Sports news June 2

Nenad Vucinic as Gilas caretaker

The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas has heeded the clamor for change after tapping Nenad Vucinic to coach Gilas Pilipinas for the third window of the 2023 Fiba World Cup qualifiers.

The Serbian Vucinic, an ally of former national coach Tab Baldwin, is taking over from Chot Reyes after Gilas’ shock silver-medal finish in the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Vietnam.

Team manager Butch Antonio confirmed the news as the team laden with collegiate players began training on Wednesday.

Mark Caguioa retires

Looks like Barangay Ginebra has silently lost its “Spark.”

Gin Kings coach Tim Cone said Mark Caguioa has retired from the PBA after 21 years in the league.

Cone said Caguioa wanted to retire quietly without any fanfare which is why the former PBA MVP has not announced anything about his future.

“Mark has quietly, from what I understand, decided to retire,” said Cone during the PBA Media Day on Thursday at the Novotel.

Kiefer Ravena-NLEX contract talks

The contract talks between Kiefer Ravena and NLEX have apparently hit a stalemate.

Road Warriors coach Yeng Guiao said Ravena only wants a one-conference deal, while NLEX is eager to lock up the star guard to a one-season contract.

“Kung tatanggapin niya ‘yun o hindi, that’s up to him. Ang bola, nasa court niya,” Guiao said.

Ravena is back in the country after playing with the Shiga Lakestars in the Japan B.League, a stint that was embroiled with controversy before he signed with the squad as he had a live contract with NLEX.

