Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Thu, Jun 2
    PBA

    Kiefer wants one-conference stint; NLEX offers season-long deal

    by Reuben Terrado
    3 hours ago
    Gilas Pilipinas practice
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

    NLEX wants Kiefer Ravena to stay with the team for at least one season, which is why the team made the best offer possible for the player who spent the past year in the Japan B.League.

    Coach Yeng Guiao said NLEX is waiting for the response of Ravena to their contract offer, but admitted there is conflict as to the preference of both parties.

    “We made him an offer. There is an offer on the table. We made him the best offer we can make him,” said Guiao on Thursday during the PBA Media Day.

    “Ang conflict lang doon is [‘yung] request niya [na] maglaro ng one conference. Ang preference ng management, at least one season. ‘Yung offer namin is one season,” said Guiao.

    Guiao said there is no timetable on when Ravena will decide or when will NLEX wait until he agrees or not with the contract.

    “Kung tatanggapin niya ‘yun o hindi, that’s up to him. Ang bola, nasa court niya,” Guiao said.

    Continue reading below ↓

    Ravena is back in the country after playing with the Shiga Lakestars in the Japan B.League, a stint that was embroiled with controversy before he signed with the squad as he had a live contract with NLEX.

    Continue reading below ↓
    Recommended Videos

    The Road Warriors later released Ravena last July on the condition that he signs a new contract with NLEX after his one-year stint with the Lakestars.

    We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

    Read Next
    read more stories about:
    PBA Updates
    topicTerrence RomeotopicJapeth AguilartopicChito VictolerotopicWillie MarcialtopicJio JalalontopicTab Baldwin
    Sorry, no results found for
    Read the Story →
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again