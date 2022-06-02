Kiefer wants one-conference stint; NLEX offers season-long deal

NLEX wants Kiefer Ravena to stay with the team for at least one season, which is why the team made the best offer possible for the player who spent the past year in the Japan B.League.

Coach Yeng Guiao said NLEX is waiting for the response of Ravena to their contract offer, but admitted there is conflict as to the preference of both parties.

“We made him an offer. There is an offer on the table. We made him the best offer we can make him,” said Guiao on Thursday during the PBA Media Day.

“Ang conflict lang doon is [‘yung] request niya [na] maglaro ng one conference. Ang preference ng management, at least one season. ‘Yung offer namin is one season,” said Guiao.

Guiao said there is no timetable on when Ravena will decide or when will NLEX wait until he agrees or not with the contract.

“Kung tatanggapin niya ‘yun o hindi, that’s up to him. Ang bola, nasa court niya,” Guiao said.

Ravena is back in the country after playing with the Shiga Lakestars in the Japan B.League, a stint that was embroiled with controversy before he signed with the squad as he had a live contract with NLEX.

The Road Warriors later released Ravena last July on the condition that he signs a new contract with NLEX after his one-year stint with the Lakestars.

