News you need to know: Guiao ejection, Baltazar's KBL issue, PBA results

Sports news February 2

Yeng Guiao ejected

Yeng Guiao continued to live up to being a crusader of fair officiating, leading to getting thrown out from Rain or Shine’s PBA Governors’ Cup game against Converge.

The outspoken Elasto Painters coach questioned a handful of calls, the last an offensive foul on Santi Santillan on Converge import Jamaal Franklin late in the third quarter, leading to a second technical foul and the automatic ejection from the team’s game that they eventually lost, 112-98.

Guiao, though, is not taking anything away from the FiberXers.

“But as I said, that is not reason for us to say that we could have won the ballgame,” Guiao said. “Pero yun nga, our only chance of getting back into the game is we get the calls that we deserve.”

Did Justine Baltazar commit a breach of contract with KBL team?

IT seems Justine Baltazar has failed to honor his commitment with the Seoul Samsung Thunders in the Korean Basketball League after being a no-show on his supposed arrival in Korea.

Korean website Jumpball reported the development, saying the Gilas Pilipinas forward failed to beat the deadline for player registration on Wednesday after missing his flight to Korea the previous day.

Baltazar is still in Dubai with the Strong Group, contributing four points, four boards, and one steal in over 14 minutes off the bench in their 89-83 loss to Dynamo Lebanon in the Dubai International Basketball Championship early Thursday, Manila time.

Samsung is classifying Baltazar’s move as a breach of contract, planning to submit the case to the KBL Finance Committee, the website bared.

PBA results February 2

Two independent teams delivered on Thursday as Phoenix and Converge hurdled their respective PBA Governors’ Cup opponents.

The Fuel Masters put an end to a three-game losing streak while keeping NorthPort winless in four games after a 108-97 decision that gifted interim coach Jamike Jarin his first win.

The FiberXers, on the other hand, pounced on Guiao’s ejection and leaned on Jamaal Franklin’s triple-double to defeat Rain or Shine, 112-98, for their fourth straight win and the solo lead in the standings.