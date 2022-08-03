Sonny Barrios is newly designated SBP spokesperon

THE Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) will have an official spokesperson in executive director Sonny Barrios.

The appointment of Barrios as the sole talking head of the country’s basketball federation leading up to the hosting of the 2023 FIBA World Cup was among the matters decided during the meeting of SBO stakeholders on Tuesday.

Gilas Pilipinas coach Chot Reyes confirmed Barrios’ selection as spokesperson on all related matters pertaining to the country’s basketball program in general.

“In that meeting it was agreed that there should be only one spokesperson for the program and that’s executive director Sonny Barrios,” said Reyes on Wednesday following TNT’s runaway 108-96 victory over Magnolia in Game 1 of their Philippine Cup semifinals at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

“So any kind of announcements or statements would come from ED Sonny.”

An SBP stakeholder present during the meeting said it was agreed upon that it was high time the SBP has its own spokesperson given how high profile the federation is among the country’s National Sports Associations (NSAs) and given the controversies the body had found itself in these past few weeks.

Given his track record in basketball, including being the PBA's longtime executive and commissioner from 2008 to 2010, Barrios is perfect for the job.

He’s been the SBP executive director for more than a decade now since replacing Noli Eala at the helm in 2011.

