Alfrancis Chua will be hands-on in role as Gilas advisor, says Marcial

ALFRANCIS Chua will be hands on with Gilas Pilipinas in his role as executive advisor of the national team and the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP).

PBA commissioner Willie Marcial confirmed SPIN.ph's story on the appointment of Chua during the meeting among SBP stakeholders on Tuesday where the league was also represented.

“Parang consultant pero may konting ngipin,” said Marcial as he explained the new role of Chua in the national team program.

Marcial said one of the roles of the San Miguel sports director and Barangay Ginebra team governor is his involvement in the formation of Gilas Pilipinas in the lead-up to the 2023 Fiba Basketball World Cup.

“Malaking tulong. Malaking role niya sa SBP. Kakausapin niya mga players kung ano ang magagawa, kung ano mga plano, ‘yung practice, gusto na nga niya ‘yung practice every Monday eh. Pag-uusapan pa rin kung papaano,” said Marcial.

Marcial added Chua’s role will not in any way intervene with Chot Reyes’ job as head coach and program director of Gilas Pilipinas.

“Advisor lang naman. Ang masusunod pa rin naman (si coach Chot). Magbibigay siya ng advice. Sa tingin ko hindi naman magkaka-problema,” said Marcial.

Marcial said Chua is also expected to be given the green light by San Miguel chief Ramon Ang since his new responsibilities are for flag and country.

