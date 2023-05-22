Next gen in women's basketball finally gets turn in spotlight

FINALLY, the Philippines’ top talent in girls basketball stepped into the limelight as the Slam Rising Stars Classic held its first-ever girls game at the Gatorade Hoops Center in Mandaluyong on Sunday.

Since its inception in 2014, the SLAM Rising Stars Classic has been done exclusively for the top high school prospects in men’s basketball, serving as a launchpad for collegiate and pro basketball’s next top stars.

Almost a decade later, young Filipinas get their time in the spotlight.

Twenty four of the top performing girls basketball players in high school gathered for the historic basketball game, where Team Buckets squeaked past Team Stars, 91-89, in a heart-stopper.

Among those in attendance, wide-eyed and proud, were members of the Gilas Pilipinas women’s national team – fresh from winning the silver medal from the 32nd Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia.

Jack Animam felt especially emotional, as she knows that she and her contemporaries hadn’t enjoyed the same treatment that the next generation of women’s basketball players are experiencing now.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Knowing that the impact of her and her teammates had on the growth of the sport in the country, Animam could only look on in awe as the future stars dazzled right in front of her.

“Gaya nga ng sabi ko, [it’s] like, wow. It just goes to show that everything, the cultivation of the women’s basketball community, eto na yun. This is it.” she told SPIN.Ph

“You know, we always say na it’s always for the next generation and we’re so happy na lahat ng ginagawa namin, from playing and everything, sacrificing, eto na, it’s worth it. Nagbubunga na siya.”

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Animam and the rest of the Gilas women national team spent time with the young stars, imparting valuable advice and lessons to the girls.

Even Gilas women head coach Pat Aquino was generous with his time.

“I’m just glad na nire-represent namin sila ng maganda. Yun lang.” said Aquino.

The decorated tactician is no stranger to the dark days of women’s basketball in the country, when talented young Filipina hoopers hardly got any attention.

But now, as women’s basketball gains traction even in the grassroots level with the Rising Stars Classic, Aquino hopes that there will be more talent coming out of the woodwork.

“It was hard before.” said Aquino on finding talent for the national team and for college programs. “But you know, time flies and you get to see new talent like sila Gemma Miranda, Afril Bernardino, Jack Animam. Lahat sila.

"May mga dumadating na bago. And not just here in Metro Manila, but hopefully across the country na makita natin and makapaglaro ng basketball.” he added.

Sunday’s SLAM Rising Stars Classic saw talents from different parts of the Philippines, including Laguna, Baguio, Cebu, among others.

PHOTO: SLAM Rising Stars



Watch Now

Aquino’s deputy and Team Buckets head coach Julie Amos was left impressed by the competitiveness of both teams in a game that went down to the wire.

“Di ko lang inexpect na ganyan ka-exciting. And we are very thankful about that,” said Amos, who was the one tasked to identify the 24 girls slated to compete.

Having played a huge part in the historic development of grassroots women’s basketball, Amos is optimistic we can keep it going.

“Marami talagang talents ang basketball girls. All we have to do is spot them, give them these kinds of opportunities and for sure, everything will be exciting."

From Amos’ team came the co-MVPs of the match, NU Nazareth School’s Cielo Pagdulangan (21 points) and Alicia Villanueva (25 points).

Candice Udal, Kyla Sunga, Camille Nolasco, Daniella Alterado, Charize Shameral, Juliana Lazo, Kyla Mataga, Madelyn Flores, Kharel Siapoc, and Lauren Lopez joined the two MVPs in Team Buckets.

Kyla Laylo, Isis Alcantara, Ashlyn Abong, Karylle Sierba, Rachelle Mendoza, Dominique Lita, Maxim Magbanua, BJ Villarin, Leanne Gancia, Megan Soriano, Jhulliana Pagteilan, and franchesca Buenvenida made up Team Stars, coached by former national player Allana Lim.

The historic weekend for girls basketball was also commemorated with the first-ever WSLAM Philippines issue which featured the Rising Stars as cover athletes.