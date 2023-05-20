Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Sat, May 20
    Basketball

    SJ Moore leads Team Punks to victory in Slam Rising Stars

    by John Mark Garcia
    1 Hour ago
    undefined

    TEAM Punks ruled the Slam Rising Stars Classic 2023, scoring a 141-129 victory over Team Hype at the Gatorade Hoops Center in Mandaluyong on Saturday.

    UST Tigers recruit SJ Moore led the Punks with 23 points, 13 in the final frame, and was named match MVP.

    See James Jumao-as, four other rookies join Letran for NCAA Season 99

    The event's ninth edition featured Mason Amos, Lebron Nieto and Jared Bahay, who were instrumental in the Punks' fourth-quarter fightback.

    Team Hype led most of the way but UAAP juniors MVP Reinhard Jumamoy could not close out the victory for his squad.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      PBA players and former college standouts Mark Barroca, Chris Banchero, Von Pessumal, and Gian Mamuyac watched the game.

      UP stars Lebron Lopez, Seven Gagate, and Luis Pablo were present during the player introductions but had to leave immediately for the Maroons' preseason match against La Salle.

      ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓
      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Watch Now
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again