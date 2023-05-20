SJ Moore leads Team Punks to victory in Slam Rising Stars

TEAM Punks ruled the Slam Rising Stars Classic 2023, scoring a 141-129 victory over Team Hype at the Gatorade Hoops Center in Mandaluyong on Saturday.

UST Tigers recruit SJ Moore led the Punks with 23 points, 13 in the final frame, and was named match MVP.

The event's ninth edition featured Mason Amos, Lebron Nieto and Jared Bahay, who were instrumental in the Punks' fourth-quarter fightback.

Team Hype led most of the way but UAAP juniors MVP Reinhard Jumamoy could not close out the victory for his squad.

PBA players and former college standouts Mark Barroca, Chris Banchero, Von Pessumal, and Gian Mamuyac watched the game.

UP stars Lebron Lopez, Seven Gagate, and Luis Pablo were present during the player introductions but had to leave immediately for the Maroons' preseason match against La Salle.