James Jumao-as, four other rookies join Letran for NCAA Season 99

LETRAN has recruited six new players ahead of NCAA Season 99.

Jonas Napalang, James Jumao-as, Shad Chang, Paolo Galvez, Ira Mañas and Nathaniel Montecillo have joined the Knights under coach Rensy Bajar.

"Masaya kami sa mga additions na ito. Importante sa amin na may mga bata kaming handang tumulong at makipaglaban para mag-contend pa rin kami dito sa Letran," said Bajar.

Napalang, a National Basketball Training Center high school prospect ranked 24th, is a 5-foot-11 playmaker who was the second-leading scorer for University of the Philippines Integrated School with 16.71 points.

The 18-year-old Napalang general also averaged 4.29 rebounds, 3.14 assists, and 1.29 steals in 35 minutes for the Junior Maroons.

Jumao-as, meanwhile, is a versatile 6-foot winger who was a major contributor for University of Sto.Tomas in their Final Four run this past UAAP Season 85.

The 18-year-old slasher posted 13.18 points, 4.09 boards, 1.91 assists, and 1.09 steals in 22 minutes for the Tiger Cubs.

Chang, 18, is a 5-foot-11 guard who started 11 of 14 games for La Salle Zobel, netting 3.93 points, 2.5 assists, and 1.43 rebounds in 22 minutes.

Galvez, 20, is a 5-foot-10 guard from St. Jerome School of Novaliches who led GameChanger Novaliches to the NCR Division Finals of the Ballout Founder's Cup.

Mañas, 18, is a 6-foot-3 forward who played for Homegrown Australia in the 2023 Smart-NBTC National Finals, collecting 9.8 points, 4.8 boards, and 1.0 steal en route to a Division 2 semifinals appearance.

The five are eligible to play in NCAA Season 99.

Montecillo was part of La Salle's Team B with the 5-foot-10 guard averaging 3.0 points, 1.8 rebounds, and 1.3 assists in last year's Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup.

He can play for the Knights in NCAA Season 100 and has five years of eligibility.

Letran is looking to extend its reign, with new coach Bajar calling the shots for the team led by veterans Kurt Reyson, Paolo Javillonar, and Kobe Monje leading the charge.