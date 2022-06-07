Korea-bound SJ Belangel sad to bid coach Tab goodbye

THE welfare of his family prompted SJ Belangel to sign with Daegu KOGAS Pegasus to become the first Filipino player to suit up in the Korean Basketball League (KBL).

"It's not an easy decision. It's a tough scenario for me and my family and to be honest, sila coach Tab [Baldwin] wanted me to stay talaga," Belangel told CNN SportsDesk in an interview on Tuesday.

"But for me, it's a great opportunity to grow as a player, know more about the Korean Basketball League, know more about the Korean culture, and it will help my family. Yun ang nagpa-decide sa akin," he added.

Belangel bid goodbye to two years of eligibility at Ateneo to sign a two-year deal with the Pegasus, where he'll become a pioneering talent after the Korea league opened its doors for Pinoy ballers starting the 2022-23 season.

Belangel, though, shared that scouts have been inquiring about his services as early as the second round of the UAAP Season 84, yet chose to focus on his ongoing campaign then with the Blue Eagles.

It was only after the season when he started listening to offers.

"After the season, doon sila nag-contact and I heard sa KOGAS, yung coach nila nakita ako how I play. Meron ding agents na tumulong sa akin and nakita nila ako na parehas kami maglaro ng basketball. Yung director also said about the plans and developments for me there," he said.

PHOTO: Marlo Cueto

Still, Belangel won't deny that it's a bittersweet move for him as this also means the end of his partnership with coach Tab Baldwin upon his Ateneo exit.

"It's really hard especially yung treatment ko sa kanya is second father na," said the 22-year-old. "Siya ang nag-change ng life ko, ng career ko, ng game ko, transitioning from high school to college.

"Ang dami ko natutunan sa kanya. Coach Tab was really pursuing me to stay but it's the opportunity. At the end of the day, sabi niya sa akin, whatever your decision is, just make sure na akin yung decision and he'll be there to support me."

His amateur career over, Belangel is eager to prepare for his first season as a professional in Korea.

"I'm just gonna play my game and focus sa kung ano man ang pinapagawa. Excited lang ako maglaro especially it's a tough competition out there," he said. "At the end of the day, it's in those tough moments where you learn and you grow."

