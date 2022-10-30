SJ Belangel nails six treys in Daegu win; Abando makes season debut

SJ Belangel waxed hot from deep and put an end to Daegu KOGAS Pegasus' misery with a 92-83 conquest of Goyang Carrot Jumpers on Sunday at Goyang Gymnasium.
The Gilas Pilipinas guard put up a season-best 25 points on a 6-of-10 clip from beyond the arc, while also adding three assists, two rebounds, and one steal to stop Daegu's three-game losing streak and move up to a 2-4 card.
Lee Dae-sung had 20 points, Murphy Holloway got 17 points and 14 boards, and Lee Dae-heon had 16 points and nine rebounds.
Rhenz Abando made his debut after a groin injury and contributed in Anyang KGC's 70-68 escape of Suwon KT SonicBoom at Anyang Gymnasium.
The former NCAA MVP scored six points in 10 minutes on the court, to go with four rebounds as Anyang won back-to-back games to move up to 6-1.
Omari Spellman led the home team with 21 points, seven boards, and three blocks, as Park Ji-hoon and Yang Hee-jong got 10 each.
RJ Abarrientos was held to just nine points on 1-of-4 shooting from distance as Ulsan Hyundai Mobis Phoebus suffered a 79-69 defeat to Changwon LG Sakers at Changwon Gymnasium.
He also produced five assists and four rebounds, but his contributions were sorely missed in the Ulsan defeat that ended its three-game win run to sink to 4-2.
Justin Gutang remained on the bench as Changwon improved to 3-3.
