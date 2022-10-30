Kai Sotto plays limited again as Adelaide falls in back-to-back games

KAI Sotto could not build on his gains from last game as he only played eight minutes in the Adelaide 36ers' 103-98 overtime loss to South East Melbourne Phoenix in the 2022-23 NBL season on Sunday at John Cain Arena.

Coming off a season-best 16-point showing the last time out, the Filipino center only had two points, grabbed five rebounds, and also had a steal and a block as he was no longer deployed in the fourth and extra periods.

It wasted Craig Randall II's superb game where the import shot five treys for his 28 points, three boards, and three assists.

Daniel Johnson got 16 points and eight boards, Anthony Drmic had 13 points, and Robert Franks and Sunday Dech both had 11 in the 36ers' second straight loss to fall to 2-3.

Adelaide will try to bounce back on Thursday against Illawarra Hawks, determined to repeat its 90-80 victory last Oct. 15.

Trey Kell III led South East Melbourne (5-3) with 24 points, five rebounds, and four assists.

Chinese reinforcement Zhou Qi got five points and three boards in the Phoenix win.

