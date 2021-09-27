Dilemma for NorthPort as Sean Anthony doubtful for Game Two

NORTHPORT could be one key player down as it tries to stay alive in its PBA Philippine Cup quarterfinals series against San Miguel Beer.

Big man Sean Anthony may be doubtful for Game Two of the playoffs on Thursday after spraining his ankle late in the series opener Sunday, which the Beermen claimed behind the game-winning basket of returning guard Alex Cabagot, 88-87.

While the swelling on the injured ankle already subsided, presence of bone spurs on the same leg is compounding the health situation of the veteran forward.

The Batang Pier are still assessing the condition of the 35-year-old Fil-Canadian, although there is indication Anthony could be sidelined for a week or two.

Northport could be playing without one key player in Sean Anthony, while San Miguel could be getting back Terrence Romeo

"It's the ankle with the bone spurs. So already I've been in pain this whole conference," said Anthony a day after Game 1.

While the Batang Pier could miss the services of their do-it-all forward, San Miguel meantime is looking good, as it welcomes the return of high-scoring guard Terrence Romeo.

Coach Leo Austria said Romeo already entered the Pampanga bubble last Saturday and is just completing his quarantine before formally rejoining the Beermen, possibly in Game 2. The former UAAP MVP hurt his Achilles tendon and had to leave for Manila to have it treated.

Romeo's return came just as Cabagnot was reactivated by San Miguel in time for the opening round of the playoffs.

Anthony fell grimacing in pain while holding on his ankle at the side of the NorthPort bench with still six minutes left in Sunday's game and the Batang Pier in the middle of their furious endgame rally.

He was later taken out and never returned, but not after leading the way for NorthPort with 16 points on 7-of-11 shooting from the field and sparking that fourth quarter comeback. Anthony added eight rebounds and four assists.

