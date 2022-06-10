Reigning PBA MVP Scottie explains his Thompson lineage

SEVEN years into Scottie Thompson's flourishing PBA career, many of his fans are still in the dark about his American lineage, as suggested by his surname.

On Friday, a reader, Artsha Samonte, finally got the chance to ask the Barangay Ginebra guard about it during an episode of the SPIN.ph Zoom In podcast and Scottie gamely provided the answer.

"Actually ang great grandfather ko is a black American," said the newly minted PBA MVP. "Bale lolo ko na sa tuhod."

Based on family stories handed down to him, Scottie said his great grandfather was a US serviceman who wandered into Davao del Sur and started a family there.

"Based sa kwento na naririnig ko sa family namin, US Navyman na napadpad dito," said the 28-year old Thompson, who was born and raised in Padada town in Davao del Sur and named by his dad after former Chicago Bulls star Scottie Pippen.

Continue reading below ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

His grandfather still carried strong Caucasian features, but spoke the local language, he said.

"Yung lolo ko, black pa talaga ang appearance, pero Bisaya na magsalita. Pero yung dad ko, hindi na," he said. "Ang sabi nila, kahit one-fourth or one-eighth [ang blood], may lilitaw pa rin daw na black e. Tsamba, sa anak mo."

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

The lineage makes Scottie one-eighth American, which may partly explain his explosive athleticism.

Scottie agreed.

"Nasa dugo rin," said the 6-foot-1 former NCAA MVP out of Perpetual Help. "Kahit papaano, meron din sigurong part ang pagiging Thompson ko.

"Sobrang thankful sa great grandfather ko."

WATCH FULL espisode:

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.