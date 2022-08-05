San Sebastian completes comeback to keep San Beda winless

SAN Sebastian came alive in the second half to pull off a 79-73 squeaker over San Beda Friday in the Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup in San Juan.

Rafael Are scored seven of his 21 points in the fourth quarter when the Golden Stags fought back from a 72-66 deficit with 5:08 remaining behind a 13-point blitz while holding the Red Lions to a solitary point up to the final buzzer.

He also collected six rebounds, five steals, and two blocks in the Stags' first win after two tries in Group B.

"Alam naman natin kung gaano kahirap humabol. Pero dahan-dahan namin hinabol by playing defense at nakita ko yung character nilang gustong manalo," said San Sebastian coach Egay Macaraya.

Romel Calahat poured 17 points and eight boards, while Ken Villapando got 13 points, three rebounds, and three steals as the Stags kept San Beda winless in three games under new coach Yuri Escueta.

James Kwekuteye led the Red Lions with 17 points, four rebounds, and three assists, as Justine Sanchez got 12 points, five boards, three blocks, and two dimes. With reports from Jethro Castillo

The scores:

SAN SEBASTIAN 79 - Are 21, Calahat 17, Villapando 13, Escobido 7, Sumoda 5, Una 3, Altamirano 2, Cosari 2, Garcia 2, Yambing 2, Felebrico 1, Desoyo 0, Shanoda 0.

SAN BEDA 73 - Kwekuteye 17, Sanchez 12, Gallego 8, Bahio 6, Alfaro 6, Ynot 6, Cortez 5, Cuntapay 5, Jopia 3, Tagle 3, Andrada 2, Visser 0, Llarena 0, Teruel 0.

Quarters: 13-25, 28-34, 57-56, 79-73.

