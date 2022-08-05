UE clips undermanned Mapua for rare back-to-back wins

UNIVERSITY of the East made it back-to-back wins in the Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup with a 75-64 victory over the undermanned Mapua side Friday in San Juan.

CJ Payawal shot four treys for his 16 points as the Red Warriors held the Cardinals to just nine points in the payoff period to pull off the win.

Abdul Sawat added 12 points, eight rebounds, three steals, three blocks, and two assosts, while Onzo Lorenzana got 12 points and three boards.

"A win is a win. You see the lineup of the other team and siguro, talagang may advantage kami in today's game. Ang main focus namin why we joined the tournament is to have exposure, makuha timing nila," said coach Jack Santiago as UE rose to a 2-3 record in Group A.

Mapua played without majority of its core players, as well as head coach Randy Alcantara and deputy Yong Garcia, owing to their obligations with Marinerong Pilipino in the 2022 PBA D-League Aspirants' Cup.

Ivan Cudiamat paced the Cardinals with 16 points and six rebounds, as Jasper Salenga had 13 points, three boards, and two assists in the loss as Mapua slid down to 0-3.

The Scores:

UE 75 -- Payawal 16, Sawat 12, Lorenzana 12, Pagsanjan 8, Beltran 6, N. Paranada 6, Remogat 6, K. Paranada 4, Antiporda 3, Tulabut 2, Abatayo 0, Guevarra 0, Soriano 0, Maglupay 0.

MAPUA 64 -- Cudiamat 16, Salenga 13, Parinas 11, Mercado 7, Cuenco 5, Soriano 4, Igliane 4, Tailan 4, Evangelista 0.

Quarters: 23-19, 48-35, 58-55, 75-64.

