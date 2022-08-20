San Sebastian overcomes winless JRU to reach quarterfinals

SAN Sebastian snagged the last quarterfinal ticket in the Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup with a come-from-behind 59-55 win over Jose Rizal University on Saturday in San Juan.

Jessie Sumoda poured seven of his 12 points in the fourth quarter, to go with nine rebounds as the Golden Stags clinched the No. 4 seed in Group B with their 4-3 card.

Raymart Escobido topscored with his 18 points on 2-of-3 shooting from deep, while Ammar Cosari added eight points and seven rebounds.

San Sebastian recovered from an early 16-point hole, 37-21, and woke up from its slumber in the second half, limiting JRU to just 17 points in the final two frames.

"When we got to the second half, napagusapan ng mga bata yung adjustment and physicality of the game. Maglalaro lang kami and play good defense para dahan-dahan na makuha yung game. The boys responded kaya nahabol yung panalo," said Golden Stags coach Egay Macaraya.

San Sebastian arranged a quarterfinal match against Group A top seed National University on Tuesday.

It also gave San Beda (3-4) and Letran (3-3), which is playing La Salle as of press time, the boot.

JRU, meanwhile, sunk to 0-7 to end its campaign winless.

Agem Miranda poured 15 points, five assists, and four boards in the Heavy Bombers loss.

The scores:

San Sebastian 59 - Escobido 18, Sumoda 12, Cosari 8, Calahat 4, Are 4, Desoyo 4, Janao 4, Altamirano 3, Shanoda 2, Suico 0, Felebrico 0, Yambing 0, Concha 0.

JRU 55 - Miranda 15, Medina 10, Celis 8, Villarin 5, De Leon 4, Dela Rosa 4, De Jesus 4, Sy 2, Gonzales 2, Dionisio 1, Bongay 0, Benitez 0, Abaoag 0, Tan 0.

Quarterscores: 12-12, 26-38, 45-44, 59-55.

