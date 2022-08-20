Marinerong Pilipino, La Salle square off as D-League Finals begin

MARINERONG Pilipino and EcoOil-La Salle begin their 2022 PBA D-League Aspirants' Cup Finals showdown on Sunday at Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The Skippers and the Green Archers clash at 12 p.m.

For Marinerong Pilipino, it's all about redemption after finishing second in the 2019 Foundation Cup to BRT Sumisip-St. Clare.

"Natuto na kami sa experience na yun. Ayaw na naming maulit yung ganoon kaya gutom lang talaga ang mga bata para sa panalo," said coach Yong Garcia as the Skippers hurdled top-seed Apex Fuel-San Sebastian in the semifinals capped off by a tough 69-64 Game Three win last Wednesday.

The Archers, this time with Schonny Winston, try to get back at the Skippers. PHOTO: PBA Images

Juan Gomez de Liano will look to replicate his performance in the two team's first faceoff on July 12 where he tallied a triple-double in the Skippers' 84-64 rout.

Also making solid contributions are sniper Jollo Go and big man Kemark Carino as they try to recapture their early success and impose the same level of dominance against the Green Archers.

But this is a different EcoOil-La Salle squad, getting a lift with the arrival of Kevin Quiambao, Schonny Winston, Evan Nelle, and Mark Nonoy as seen in its dominant 97-74 Game Three thrashing of Adalem Construction-St. Clare in Game Three of the semifinals.

"They're always a tough team to face, but we have to be prepared," warned coach Derick Pumaren. "Whatever it takes, we will continue what we have to do."

