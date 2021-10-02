Ronald Pascual hits five triples in Pampanga win over Spartan in NBL

RONALD Pascual had 15 points in his first game with Pampanga and the Delta defeated Stan Spartan Fourth District, 136-69, on Saturday in the Chooks-to-Go NBL Chairman’s Cup 2021 at the Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center in San Fernando, Pampanga.

Ronald Pascual returns

Pascual stroked it from the downtown like he used to, finishing with 15 points on 5 of 11 from three-point range in the lopsided defeat.

MJ Garcia had 24 points, five rebounds, six assists, and six steals, and Encho Serrano had 18 points and 11 rebounds for the Delta, who improved to 4-1.

Pascual entered the match-up in the second quarter, but only hit his first triple at the start of the third period after missing his first six shots from rainbow country.

With the result of the match already settled, Pascual got an opportunity go get into a shooting groove, hitting four more threes in the second half.

It was Pascual’s first competitive game after being out of basketball for nearly three years since his stint with Alaska in the PBA in 2018.

The third member of the Pinatubo Trio along with Calvin Abueva and Ian Sangalang, Pascual was recruited by Pampanga governor and Delta team owner Dennis Pineda after the former San Sebastian fell into hard times in Mandaluyong City.

Pascual’s sad plight was posted by his brother on social media which led to him returning back to Pampanga, and even reuniting with his former teammates Abueva and Sangalang.

