Grieving Nayve helps CSB bounce back from 56-point loss to UP

ST. BENILDE vented its ire on Perpetual to take the 91-78 victory Friday in the Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup in San Juan.

Robi Nayve played inspired basketball for the Blazers, waxing hot for his 26 points to go with seven rebounds, and six assists in a game he dedicated to his grandfather who passed away a day earlier.

"Robi played great. He's mourning a family member so he dedicates this game to him. Our prayers are out to him as well," said coach Charles Tiu after Nayve made six of St. Benilde's 12 treys as the team atond for its 56-point mugging at the hands of University of the Philippines last Wednesday.

Miggy Corteza chipped in 18 points, two rebounds, and two steals, as Mark Sangco came off the bench for his 10 points, five boards, and two blocks.

"First off, we wanted to bounce back. We had an embarrassing loss that shouldn't happen to any team. UP's a great team, but that shouldn't happen," said Tiu.

The win allowed the Blazers to move up to a 2-2 record in Group A.

Perpetual got a boost from rookie Carlo Ferreras who had 27 points, six rebounds, and two steals off the bench.

Still, it was the second straight loss for the Altas to sink to a 1-3 card. With reports from Juris Salvanera

The Scores:

CSB 91 -- Nayve 26, Cortez 18, Sangco 10, Marcos 7, Pasturan 7, Mosqueda 7, Davis 6, Mara 5, Cullar 3, Cajucom 2, Gozum 0, Jarque 0, Serrano 0, Dimayuga 0, Sumabat 0, Vanguardia 0.

PERPETUAL 78 -- Ferreras 27, Nitura 16, Razon 11, Egan 9, Boral 7, Martel 6, Omega 2, Nunez 0, Barcuma 0, Cauguiran 0, Udugan 0, Cuevas 0, Flores 0.

Quarters: 23-17, 53-38, 69-53, 91-78.

