RJ Abarrientos, Ulsan slump to first KBL loss as Abando benched

RJ Abarrientos' 12-point output wasn't enough to save Ulsan Hyundai Mobis Phoebus suffered their first defeat in the 2022-23 KBL season at the hands of Anyang KGC, 93-84, on Thursday at Anyang Gymnasium.
The Gilas Pilipinas mainstay shot 2-of-9 from deep but had nine assists, two steals, and one rebound as Ulsan dropped to a 1-1 card.
Lee Woo Seok paced the Phoebus with 21 points, seven rebounds, and two assists, and Justin Knox nabbed a double-double with 14 points and 13 boards in the defeat.
Rhenz Abando was benched anew by Anyang as it rose to a 3-0 card.
Instead, the KGC relied on Oh Se Keun's 19 points and three rebounds.
Park Ji Hoon also scored 16 points and five boards, as Omari Spellman and Moon Seong Gon had 15 each.
