Juan Gomez de Liano signs with Lithuanian club BC Wolves

JUAN Gomez de Liano is heading to Europe.

The shifty 6-foot guard has inked a one-year deal to join BC Wolves in the Lithuanian league Lietuvos Krepsinio Lyga on Wednesday, making him the first homegrown made player from the Philippines to join a European ballclub.

The team announced the news on Thursday.

WATCH:

This marks the latest step in the career of Gomez de Liano, who won the MVP honors in the 2022 PBA D-League Aspirants' Cup after leading Marinerong Pilipino to the Finals with his averages of 18.4 points, 8.4 rebounds, 6.3 assists, and 1.2 steals.

The high-flyer also had brief stops in Indonesia and Japan after ending his collegiate career at University of the Philippines.

The BC Wolves currently hold a 4-1 record in the league and Gomez de Liano can make his debut on its next game on Monday against BC Siauliai.

Gomez de Liano is the second Filipino to play in Europe after Jack Animam blazed the trail by signing with Radnicki Kragujevac in Serbia back in 2021.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Watch Now

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.